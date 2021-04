The founder and former chief executive of the Limerick-based charity, Bóthar, Peter Ireton, was found dead at his home in Limerick this morning.

Mr Ireton's body was discovered in the back garden of his home in Castletroy, around 8 o'clock this morning.

Gardai are not treating the death as suspicious.

According to a report last week, Bóthar was conducting an internal investigation into financial transactions involving Mr Ireton.

The 68-year old had denied any impropriety.

