Coveney Tells UN Security Council That Relationship Building Continues To Underpin Good Friday Agreement.

: 19/04/2021 - 15:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_coveney_21_01_2020_rollingnews.jpg

The Foreign Affairs Minister's told the UN Security Council that partnerships built at local, regional, and international levels led to and continue to underpin the success of the Good Friday Agreement.

Simon Coveney addressed the online gathering, which discussed enhancing co-operation between the United Nations and Regional Organisations to strengthen conflict prevention and resolution.

Minister Coveney emphasised the role those organisations can play in ensuring the participation of women

 

File image: RollingNews

 

