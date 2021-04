A 54-year-old man has been convicted of sexually assaulting an asylum-seeker who had fled her home country to avoid an arranged marriage.

The man, who can't be named to protect her identity, was also accused of raping her over a weekend in 2017, but the jury couldn't reach agreement on those charges.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

File image: CCJ/RollingNews