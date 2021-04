Minister Simon Harris has suggested there could be a further easing of restrictions on outdoor activities in May.

Cabinet will meet next week to lay out a roadmap for the re-opening of the country over the coming months.

The full return of construction is expected in May, along with the re-opening of retail and personal services like hairdressers.

Minister Simon Harris says if the virus continues to be suppressed they may be able to go a small bit further:

File image: RollingNews