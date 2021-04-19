Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: South African Wildfires Force Thousands From Homes.

: 19/04/2021 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Noble
south_africa_via_google_earth.png

Wildfires on the outskirts of South African city, Cape Town, have forced thousands from their homes.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Smoke is continuing to billow from Table Mountain, as hundreds of firefighters battle flames.

Sky's Jon Sparks is at the scene:

newstalk1537276.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

Image: Google Earth

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!