AstraZeneca Promises Irish Politicians It Will Become More Reliable In Vaccine Production Rates.

AstraZeneca has promised Irish politicians that it will become more reliable for producing Covid vaccines.

But the company is still expected to deliver far fewer doses to the EU by the end of June than had been expected.

Initially hailed as a 'game changer' in the fight against Covid, the AstraZeneca vaccine has instead become a source of constant frustration across the EU.

While the company was contracted to deliver 180 million doses to the bloc between April and June, that number is now likely to be closer to just 70 million.

In a letter to the Oireachtas health committee, the company pledged that it would become more reliable.

But with doubts over whether the EU will order any more vaccines from AstraZeneca when its current contract expires, it may not get another chance.

Stock image: Pexels