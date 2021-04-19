India To Be Added To Britain's Travel 'Red List'.

The British Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, says India will be added to UK's Covid-19 travel 'red list' from 4am, on Friday.

This means entry to the UK, from India, is banned.

Yesterday, over 270,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in India.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was due to visit the country from Monday, but has since been cancelled.

It was originally scheduled for January, but had been postponed due to Covid-19 infection numbers.

The trip was aiming to help boost trade between the 2 nations.

