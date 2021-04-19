Listen: Closing Arguments Under Way At Trial Of Former Police Officer Accused Of Murdering George Floyd.

Closing arguments are under way in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who denies murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis, May 2020.

The prosecution claims Mr. Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, while being pinned to the ground during an arrest.

Lawyers for the defence claim Mr. Chauvin's force was justified, and other factors caused Mr. Floyd's death.

Lawyer for the prosecution, Steve Schleicher, says Mr Floyd pleaded for help in his final moments:

Image: Ohio DUI Defense via Pexels

