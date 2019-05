116 Kildare residents were killed by alcohol and/or drug poisoning from 2007 to 2016.

That's according to figures from the Irish National Drug-Related Deaths Index released by the Department of Health this week.

During the decade, 295 Kildare residents died of other causes but were known to be alcohol-dependent.

A further 95 people died of other causes while being known to be drug-dependent.

