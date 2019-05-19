Celbridge-Leixlip Council Awaiting Site Assessment Before Plans To Extend Confey Cemetery.

Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District council has responded to several questions submitted to its meeting last Friday regarding the status of extension plans for Confey Cemetery.

Independent councillor Bernard Caldwell and Fine Gael councillor Joe Neville both submitted questions on the issue, asking for an update on the land purchase and future plans to extend on the land of the cemetery, respectively.

In two reports, the council confirmed that the Environment Department was currently undertaking a site suitability assessment of potential lands in the vicinity of the exiting cemetery site.

The reports also went on to confirm that, should the site be judged as suitable for an extension, a Part 8 planning application would be prepared for an extension at the site.