Eleven IDA-Owned Site Visits In Kildare Since Last Year.

: 05/19/2019 - 11:36
Author: Simon Doyle
ida_logo.png

IDA-owned sites in Kildare recorded eleven visit by prospective investment groups since 2018.

That's according to figures released by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys this week on nationwide IDA-owned sites and the number of visits to these sites since last year.

Eight visits to IDA locations in Kildare were recorded in 2018 - three have been recorded so far this year.

However, the figures released on the number of IDA sites in Kildare, as well as the number of these that are occupied or marketable, were not released alongside other counties.

