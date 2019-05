The annual National Famine Commemoration is taking place in Sligo this afternoon.

It's the third state commemoration of the event to be held in Connacht, and will be attended by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan.

It gets under way at 2.15pm beside Sligo Port.

Minister Maddigan says it's an important event to remember the one million Irish people who died in the 1840s: