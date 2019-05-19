Sunday Sportsbeat

Man Arrested in Kildare Town After €3,000 Drugs Seizure.

: 05/19/2019 - 12:32
Author: Simon Doyle
A man has been arrested in Kildare Town following a drugs seizure overnight.

The man, in his 30s, was found in possession of over €3,000 worth of cocaine.

Gardaí in Kildare arrested the man who is being detained in Kildare Town Garda station.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

 

 

