Kildare Gardaí Discover €20,000 Cannabis Growhouse Following Arrest In Newbridge.

: 05/19/2019 - 14:53
Author: Simon Doyle
cannabis_2.jpg

Kildare Gardaí have discovered a cannabis grow-house following the arrest of a man in Newbridge yesterday.

 

Gardaí from Newbridge arrested a 36 year male, who is a Latvian citizen, following a public order incident on a bus travelling through the town yesterday.

Upon arrest, the man was found to be in posession of approximately €6,500 worth of cannabis.

Following the arrest, Gardaí today searched a property in Portlaoise connected to the man, where they found cannabis plants with a street value of approximately €20,000.

The man is being detained in Newbridge Garda station where he's being questioned.

Gardaí say the investigations are ongoing.

 

Stock Image.

 

