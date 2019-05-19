Listen Live Logo

Newbridge Gardaí Arrest Man Following €50,000 Cannabis Grow House Raid.

: 05/19/2019 - 17:41
Author: Simon Doyle
cannabis_1.jpg

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s after they found a cannabis grow house in Newbridge.

The grow house was found after a raid this afternoon in the Rosconnell area of the town.

Officials are estimating the value of the cannabis plant material at the property to be in the region of €50,000.

The man, believed to be a Polish national, has been detained in Newbridge Garda station.

A crime scene has been set up by Newbridge Gardaí at the property and investigations are currently underway.

It's the second cannabis grow house discovered by Newbridge Gardaí today, with another discovered having an estimated value of €20,000.

 

Stock Image.

