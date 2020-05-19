Listen: Investigation Launched In To Allegations Covid 19 Test Results Were Made Available To Employers, Before Staff.

The Data Protection Commission's examining complaints it has received in relation to Covid 19 test results being made available to employers before staff members.

It centres on tests carried out at certain facilities.

Individuals have expressed shock and upset at receiving their results from managers, rather than the HSE.

The DPC says it is important these issues are clarified and rectified.

Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle says it would be expected staff would learn of the test results before management:

Meanwhile it's emerged at the Covid Dail Committee that public health officials are allowed the discretion to tell employers about a positive COVID test before they inform staff.

When there are mass screenings of workers - such as in factories - the results have sometimes been given to the employer before the people actually tested.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said it's a breach of confidentiality.

HSE boss Paul Reid has acknowledged it's happened in at least one case: