8 Year Old Kildare Boy To Cycle 100Km In 8 Weeks To Raise Money For Childline..

: 05/19/2020 - 17:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
evan_grant.jpg

An 8 year old boy from Kildare is to cycle 100km around Maynooth University in just eight weeks to support Childline.

Evan Grant is a second class pupil at Maynooth Boys National School

Evan and his dad Declan have already gotten their adventure underway and hope to smash their target by July 7th.  Mum Emma has been joining them too on occasions and is regularly promoting Evan’s campaign.

ISPCC says "Both parents are immensely proud of Evan’s dedication and his maturity to raise money for Childline."

ISPCC Childline is a free, confidential and non-judgmental listening service for children and young people up to the age of 18 in Ireland.

Childline is available to every child and young person in Ireland and can be contacted 24 hours a day by calling 1800 66 66 66, chatting online at Childline.ie or texting to 50101.

 

Image: Evan Grant/ISPCC

