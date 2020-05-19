K Drive

Listen: Gardai Have Been Coughed At Or Spat Upon 70 Times In The Last 5 Weeks.

05/19/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
70 incidents of spitting or coughing at gardai have occurred in a five week period during the pandemic.

Gardai have invoked new temporary Covid-19 regulations 241 times between April 8th and May 16th.

Laura Donnelly has more:

