Just 42 per cent of people think the level of garda presence in the their local area is 'about right'.

A survey of public attitudes to Gardai reveals 16 per cent of the public believe local crime is a 'serious' or 'very serious' problem.

That's the lowest level since 2015.

The garda study also shows just over half of those who responded to the study, 55 per cent, do not worry about being a victim of crime.



File image: RollingNews