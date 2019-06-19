Permission Granted For €3.5Bn Intel, Leixlip, Development Appealed To ABP.

Planning permission granted to Intel, Leilxip, for a development understood to be valued at around €3.5 billion, has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

KCC, last month, granted permission for the extension and revision of an 88,000 square metre facility given leave in 2017

An estimated 3,000 people could be employed in construction for 4 years, up to 6,000 at peak construction for a period of 6 months.

The project may create 1,600 permanent jobs, thereafter.

A third party appeal has been submitted to An Bord Pleanla, which is scheduled to issue its decision in mid-October.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, says he will "lodge observations with An Bord Pleanala in support of Intel pointing out that the proposal was supported by the Current Leixlip Local Area Plan and Draft Leixlip Local Area Plan, Kildare County Development Plan and various regional and National Strategies and Guidelines. To date Intel have invested $12.5 Billion at its Leixlip Plant between Buildings and Process Equipment, which is a major investment not just in Leixlip and Co. Kildare but the State overall."



The development description, as published by Kildare County Council, is: "an extended and revised manufacturing facility (granted under An Bord Pleanála Ref. PL09.248582; Kildare County Council Ref. 16/1229) including reconfigured and extended support buildings, water tanks and yards to provide for additional manufacturing capacity. The development will consist of buildings, site infrastructure and ancillary works, for the manufacture of integrated circuits. A 10 year planning permission is requested. The proposed development comprises: (1) Manufacturing Building Extension to the previously permitted manufacturing building, over four levels (parapet height of 31sqm). The manufacturing extension to the permitted building will have a floor area of circa 109,745sqm.This will include support areas and roof mounted stacks and equipment, ranging in height from 6m to 25m above parapet together with its associated 4 level link building sized 8,160sqm and circa 31m high located to the east of the permitted manufacturing building with minor elevational alterations to the previously permitted manufacturing building. (2) Manufacturing Utility Support Building(s) Revised design and configuration of previously permitted support buildings consisting of: i) A two level boiler and chiller building and associated roof mounted cooling towers, sized 22,188sqm and circa 24.5m high; (ii) A four level water treatment and compressor building, sized circa 11,992sqm and circa 27m high; (iii) A two level waste water treatment building, sized circa 4,974sqm and circa 17m high and a single storey analyser building sized 37sqm and circa 7m high, and its associated single storey electrical building sized 180sqm and circa 7m high; iv) A bulk gas and electrical yard with storage for gasses and liquids with roofed compounds sized 538sqm and circa 6m high and a single storey support building sized 73sqm and circa 6.5m high and an electrical yard housing transformers and 3 No. electrical building sized 446sqm in total and circa 7m high; v) A 4 level structure housing 40 No. emergency generators and their associated stacks circa 21m high and their 3 associated electrical buildings sized 200sqm gross and circa 4.5m high and their associated transformers. All the above buildings have roof mounted equipment and stacks ranging from circa 5m to 18m high. (3) Water Tanks, 8 No. water tanks 38m in diameter and circa 10m high, and a single storey pumphouse sized 840sqm and circa 5m high. (4) Site Works, Building Links and Yard Equipment Extension and revised

Collinstown, Leixlip, Blakestown, Kellystown, Kilmacredock Lower,,Collinstown Industrial Park,,Leixlip,,Co. Kildare."