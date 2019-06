Over 3,000 homes were delivered by housing associations in 2018.

That represents an 8 fold increase on 2013 figures according to the Irish Council for Social Housing's Annual report.

It also shows that 4 out of 10 social homes were delivered by housing associations last year.

However President of the Irish Council for Social Housing and CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Kill resident, Pat Doyle, says more needs to be done: