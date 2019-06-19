Kildare Focus

VHI Premium Prices To Go Up By An Averge Of 6%.

06/19/2019
Ciara Plunkett
VHI is increasing its premiums by an average of 6 per cent.

It will come into effect from August 1st.

The health insurance company says the hikes are "necessary to ensure the cost of the future healthcare needs of its customers in 2020 and beyond."

