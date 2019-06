Alcohol sales in Scotland have fallen to the lowest level since records began 25 years ago.

The total volume sold per adult last year was 9.9 litres - which is around 19 units per person per week.

A minimum pricing scheme came into effect in May 2018, to tackle the country's drink culture.

Alcohol Action Ireland has welcomed the news, and says it's time for Ireland to address the "multiple harms from alcohol in a systematic way."