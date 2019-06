Kildare's Christy Moore is urging people to seek help for their drug addictions.

The singer has opened up about his previous cocaine use in a new campaign which is trying to decriminalise people who use drugs.

The Safer from Harm campaign wants to see a health-based approach to the possession of small quantities of substances.

Christy Moore says he was very lucky he was saved from his situation:

File image: Christy Moore/RollingNews