Listen: Taoiseach To Examine Children's Ease Of Access To Porn, In The Wake Of Ana Kriegel Trial.

: 06/19/2019 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach has said the government will be examining how easy it is for children to access pornography in the wake of the Ana Kriegal murder trial.

Pornography was found on the mobile phones of Boy A - who was yesterday convicted of murder and aggravated sexual assault of the Kildare schoolgirl.

The two 14 year old boys involved will be sentenced on July 15th.

The UK government recently brought in laws which require people to prove they are over 18 to view porn online.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the government will learn from what happens with the British laws while examining what to do here:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

