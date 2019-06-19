The Night Shift

Listen: Calls For Age-Blocking Of Online Content In The Wake Of Ana Kriegel Murder Trial.

There's been calls for age blocking of online content in the wake of the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

It's after it was revealed that Boy A, who was convicted of murder and aggravated sexual assault, had thousands of pornographic images on his phones.

Both 14-year-olds found guilty of the teenager's murder will be sentenced on July 15th.

The UK recently brought in laws requiring people to prove they are over 18 to view online porn sites.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it's worth examining in more detail:

