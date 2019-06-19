The Night Shift

President Higgins Apologises To Refugees Who Have Experienced Prejudice Here.

: 06/19/2019 - 17:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
President Michael D Higgins has apologised to refugees who have experienced prejudice and stereotyping here saying it deeply saddens him. 

Speaking at a garden party in Aras an Uachtarain, he commended the enormous sacrifice of asylum seekers, leaving family behind in order to create new and better lives. 

President Higgins said their courage and generosity of spirit, have not always been met by answerable hospitality in this country, adding we have often neglected our duty and obligations to others.

 

File image: RollingNews

