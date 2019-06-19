The Night Shift

PSNI: Security Alert Underway In Belfast.

: 06/19/2019 - 17:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Police in the north are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Roseleigh Street area of Belfast.

A number of homes have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object in the front garden of a house.

Several roads have been closed, and cordons are in place.

 

