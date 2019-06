The Tánaiste has said most of the hopefuls to be the next British Prime Minister are not dealing in reality when it comes to Brexit.

Some of the candidates have pledged to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement.

While Sajid Javid has suggested a way forward can be found by giving money to Ireland to manage the border.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told Radio Kerry some of their ideas are completely unworkable:



