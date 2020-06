A man continues to be questioned in connection with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The 49 year old was shot dead with his own gun in Castlerea Co. Roscommon late on Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in the town last night.

This woman says she felt it was important to show support to the local Garda Community.

Image: Detective Garda Colm Horkan.