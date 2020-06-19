Listen: Govt. To Consider New Advice On Opening Hairdressers And Barbers.

The government will consider new advice today on whether hairdressers and barbers should be allowed to re-open sooner than planned.

They're not due to open until July 20th, but that could be brought forward to June 29th as the lifting of lockdown measures is sped up.

A further 4 people with Covid 19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,714, and there are 16 new confirmed cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also been working on new guidance in relation to weddings and cinemas.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says it's now up to ministers to make their decision:

File image: Tony Holohan/RollingNews