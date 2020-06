The number of referrals to Europol of online child sexual abuse material from Ireland more than doubled between March and April.

It went from just under 1,500 referrals in March to almost 3 thousand the following month, according to the EU law enforcement agency.

CyberSafe Ireland has launched a new awareness campaign to advise parents on how to keep children safe online.

Its CEO Alex Cooney, says young people are more at risk of being groomed online during the pandemic: