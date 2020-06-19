Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Hundreds Of People Gather In Ballaghaderreen To Pay Their Respects To Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

: 06/19/2020 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
detective_garda_colm_horkan.jpg

Hundreds of people are gathering in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, this afternoon, to pay their respects to Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

A guard of honour is taking place as the 49-year-old's remains are brought to his family home in Charlestown, Co Mayo.

He was shot dead in nearby Castlerea on Wednesday night and a man remains in custody in connection with the murder.

Micheál Frain, from Ballaghaderreen Fire Service, played football against him when they were younger.

by Ciara Plunkett

 

 

Image: Detective Garda Colm Horkan

