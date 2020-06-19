Listen: Hundreds Of People Gather In Ballaghaderreen To Pay Their Respects To Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Hundreds of people are gathering in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, this afternoon, to pay their respects to Detective Garda Colm Horkan.
A guard of honour is taking place as the 49-year-old's remains are brought to his family home in Charlestown, Co Mayo.
He was shot dead in nearby Castlerea on Wednesday night and a man remains in custody in connection with the murder.
Micheál Frain, from Ballaghaderreen Fire Service, played football against him when they were younger.
Image: Detective Garda Colm Horkan