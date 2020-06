A Kildare woman says all of her medical appointments have been cancelled because of Covid 19.

That includes for treatment of Cystic Fibrosis, and for oncology, radiology and gynaecology

She has spoken with her doctors since the introduction of Covid 19 restrictions.

Aoife Rafter is from Naas and lives with Cystic Fibrosis and is also battling cervical cancer., with which she was diagnosed last year.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

Stock image: Shutterstock