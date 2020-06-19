Friday Night Rhythm

Listen: Kildare Man Who Spent 57 Days In ICU Battling Covid 19 Says Being Discharged Is A "Miracle".

06/19/2020
Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare man who spent 57 days in ICU battling Covid-19 says returning home today is a "miracle".

Crowds lined the streets to welcome Ollie Doyle home, after five and a half weeks in a coma.

Ollie, who previously battled cancer, says doctors never thought this day would come:

