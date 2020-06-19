Friday Night Rhythm

2 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 13 New Cases Have Been Confirmed.

: 06/19/2020 - 17:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Another two people with Covid-19 have died

 There have now been a total of 1,714* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland, which includes the denotification of two deaths.
As of midnight Thursday 18 June the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There is now a total of 25,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, of whom 1,436 are in Co. Kildare.

Additional information, including on the number of tests conducted today, number of cases of Covid 19 by electoral division, and information on the number of people battling Covid 19 in ICU is available here

