€13,000 In Cash Seized At Dublin Airport.

More than thirteen thousand euro in cash has been seized from a passenger at Dublin Airport.

The euro, dollar and sterling notes were found on Tuesday, on a man in his forties who was travelling to Italy.

Revenue officers have been given permission to keep the cash for three months while they investigate if it is linked to crime.

In a separate search earlier today, five thousand euro in cash was seized at a house in Dublin's North Inner City.

Cigarettes worth more than a thousand euro were also found by officers.

A 61-year-old woman arrested at the scene is due in court at a later date.