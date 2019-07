Gardai are appealing for information on a teenager reported missing in Dublin.

17 year old John Donovan from Ballymun is described as being 5'10" in height, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes, and has a scar on the back of his neck.

When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, a grey hoodie, a black cap and blue and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.