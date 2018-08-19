Listen Live Logo

Club Football Championship Results and Tables

: 08/19/2018 - 12:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kfm News Default Logo

Joe Mallon Motors Renault SFC

Group A

Results: 

St. Laurences 1-16 Maynooth 0-7

Naas 1-14 Castledermot 0-14 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

St Laurence's

1

1

0

0

2

2

Naas

1

1

0

0

2

3

Castledermot GAA

1

0

1

0

0

4

Maynooth

1

0

1

0

0

Group B

Results: 

Round Towers 3-13 Leixlip 3-7

Athy 1-22 Carbury 0-15 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

Athy

1

1

0

0

2

2

Round Towers

1

1

0

0

2

3

Leixlip

1

0

1

0

0

4

Carbury

1

0

1

0

0

Group C

Results: 

Johnstownbridge 6-13 Clane 0-13 

Moorefield 3-16 Raheens 2-11 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

Johnstownbridge GAA

1

1

0

0

2

2

Moorefield

1

1

0

0

2

3

Raheens

1

0

1

0

0

4

Clane

1

0

1

0

0

Group D

Results: 

Sarsfields 2-18 Confey 0-6

Celbridge 4-21 Eadestown 0-7 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

Celbridge

1

1

0

0

2

2

Sarsfields

1

1

0

0

2

3

Confey GAA

1

0

1

0

0

4

Eadestown

1

0

1

0

0

Pittman Traffic & Safety IFC

Group A

Results: 

Ballyteague 3-13 Rathangan 1-11 

St. Kevins 1-19 Straffan 2-8 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

Ballyteague

1

1

0

0

2

2

St Kevin's

1

1

0

0

2

3

Rathangan

1

0

1

0

0

4

Straffan

1

0

1

0

0

Group B

Results: 

Two Mile House 1-16 Monasterevan 0-12 

Sallins 2-8 Ellistown 1-8 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

Two Mile House

1

1

0

0

2

2

Sallins GAA Club

1

1

0

0

2

3

Ellistown

1

0

1

0

0

4

Monasterevan

1

0

1

0

0

Group C

Results: 

Clogherinkoe 1-12 Kilcock 1-10 

Suncroft 1-14 Allenwood 2-9 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

Suncroft GFC

1

1

0

0

2

2

Clogherinkoe

1

1

0

0

2

3

Allenwood

1

0

1

0

0

4

Kilcock

1

0

1

0

0

Group D

Results: 

Kilcullen 0-12 Kill 0-10 

Nurney 2-9 Ballymore Eustace 0-11 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

Nurney

1

1

0

0

2

2

Kilcullen GFC

1

1

0

0

2

3

Kill

1

0

1

0

0

4

Ballymore Eustace

1

0

1

0

0

Tom Cross Coaches Junior Football Championship

Section A

Results: 

Round 1: 

Grangenolvin 1-13 Rathcoffey 1-9 

Rheban 2-15 Caragh 2-10

Round 2: 

Milltown 3-14 Grangenolvin 1-7 

Rathcoffey 1-17 Rheban 1-6

Round 3: 

Milltown 1-13 Rheban 1-4

Caragh 2-14 Rathcoffey 0-12 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

Milltown

2

2

0

0

4

2

Caragh

2

1

1

0

2

3

Rathcoffey

3

1

2

0

2

4

Grangenolvin

2

1

1

0

2

5

Rheban

3

1

2

0

2

Section B

Results: 

Round 1: 

Robertstown 2-13 Ballykelly 0-10 

Cappagh 3-12 Castlemitchell 0-7 

Round 2: 

Robertstown 4-12 Castlemitchell 3-9

Ballykelly 5-7 Cappagh 1-13 

 

Team

P

W

L

D

Pts

1

Robertstown

2

2

0

0

4

2

Ballykelly

2

1

1

0

2

3

Cappagh

2

1

1

0

2

4

Castlemitchell GFC

2

0

2

0

0

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!