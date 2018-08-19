Club Football Championship Results and Tables

Joe Mallon Motors Renault SFC
Group A
Results:
St. Laurences 1-16 Maynooth 0-7
Naas 1-14 Castledermot 0-14
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
Group B
Results:
Round Towers 3-13 Leixlip 3-7
Athy 1-22 Carbury 0-15
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
Group C
Results:
Johnstownbridge 6-13 Clane 0-13
Moorefield 3-16 Raheens 2-11
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
Group D
Results:
Sarsfields 2-18 Confey 0-6
Celbridge 4-21 Eadestown 0-7
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
Pittman Traffic & Safety IFC
Group A
Results:
Ballyteague 3-13 Rathangan 1-11
St. Kevins 1-19 Straffan 2-8
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
Group B
Results:
Two Mile House 1-16 Monasterevan 0-12
Sallins 2-8 Ellistown 1-8
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
Group C
Results:
Clogherinkoe 1-12 Kilcock 1-10
Suncroft 1-14 Allenwood 2-9
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
Group D
Results:
Kilcullen 0-12 Kill 0-10
Nurney 2-9 Ballymore Eustace 0-11
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
Tom Cross Coaches Junior Football Championship
Section A
Results:
Round 1:
Grangenolvin 1-13 Rathcoffey 1-9
Rheban 2-15 Caragh 2-10
Round 2:
Milltown 3-14 Grangenolvin 1-7
Rathcoffey 1-17 Rheban 1-6
Round 3:
Milltown 1-13 Rheban 1-4
Caragh 2-14 Rathcoffey 0-12
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
2
Section B
Results:
Round 1:
Robertstown 2-13 Ballykelly 0-10
Cappagh 3-12 Castlemitchell 0-7
Round 2:
Robertstown 4-12 Castlemitchell 3-9
Ballykelly 5-7 Cappagh 1-13
|
|
Team
|
P
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
Pts
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0