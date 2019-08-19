Kildare Today

Section Of Rathangan Road To Close This Morning To Facilitate Works.

: 08/19/2019 - 08:02
Author: Ciara Noble
road_sign.png

Kildare County Council is closing section of the Rathangan Road later this morning.

The closure will be in effect from the Floods Cross Newhall-Halverstown Cross Road to the
roundabout at the entrance to M7 Business Park

It's to facilitate the installation of pipework between August 19th and 26th.

Alternative Route:

Eastbound vehicles travelling on the L2030 between Rathangan and Naas will be diverted left onto the L2006-2 at Floods Cross heading north towards Halverstown Cross (circa 1.0km) where traffic will be then directed right onto the R409 heading east towards the Carragh Road Roundabout (circa 1.3km) before traffic is diverted south onto L3012 Millennium Ring Road (circa 1.05km) towards the Newbridge Road Roundabout.

Westbound vehicles will be diverted north along the L3012 Millennium Ring Road towards the Caragh Road Roundabout (circa 1.05km) before been directed west onto the R409 Caragh Road towards Halverstown Cross (circa 1.3km). Traffic will then be directed left onto the L2006-2 heading south towards Floods Cross before joining the L2030 Rathangan Road (circa 1.0km).

