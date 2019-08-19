K Drive

DSPCA Rescue 6 Puppies At Dublin Port.

Six Cocker Spaniel puppies have been rescued from a van at Dublin Port.

They were found hidden among furniture without the correct papers for travelling.

The pups, who are just seven weeks old, are now being cared for by the DSPCA who will rehome them once they are old enough.

