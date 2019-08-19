K Drive

The PSNI Say That This Morning's Bomb Was A Deliberate Attempt To Murder Officers.

08/19/2019
Róisin Power
Police in the North say this morning's bomb explosion in County Fermanagh was a deliberate attempt to murder members of the security services.

It happened at half past ten, as police and an army bomb team were searching the area, after a hoax device was found over the weekend.

The blast happened at Wattle Bridge close to Newtownbutler.

No one was injured in the attack which police are blaming on dissident republicans.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's condemned the explosion saying he was in no doubt it was intended to inflict maximum harm.
 

