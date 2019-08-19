K Drive

High Court May Not Rule On Ryanair Injunction Until Wednesday.

: 08/19/2019 - 17:21
Author: Róisin Power
high_court_2.jpg

It could be Wednesday before the High Court decides whether or not to grant an order preventing a strike by some Ryanair pilots.

The airline's trying to get an injunction which would stop 180 Irish-based pilots walking off the job on Thursday and Friday.

It claims the Irish Airline Pilots Association, which is part of FORSA, has failed to make clear what sort of pay increases it's looking for - and walked out of mediation talks early.

The union has yet to make its case to the court and the judge has indicated it could be Wednesday before a decision is made.

It means Ryanair passengers will have to wait to find out what sort of disruption the planned strike will cause.

