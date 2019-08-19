K Drive

Gynaecologists Say They Are Always Apologising On Behalf Of The HSE.

: 08/19/2019 - 17:25
Author: Róisin Power
Gynaecologists say they're constantly apologising to patients on behalf of the HSE.

28,000 women are waiting to see a gynaecologist - with a fifth waiting more than a year.

Problems recruiting and retaining consultants are being blamed for the delays.

