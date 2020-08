Larger towns in Kildare, including Naas and Maynooth, can now avail of an expansion of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The programme has been extended to include towns with populations of over 10,000 people.

Applications for funding, particularly for projects including outdoor areas to accommodate social distancing and equipment to run local events, are being invited.

The deadline for applications is August 28th, and funding of up to €40,000 is available, per applicant.

