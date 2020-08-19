K Drive

Reports: Another 8 Workers At O'Brien Fine Foods Test Positive For Covid 19.

Its reported than another eight workers have tested positive for Covid-19 at a meat factory here in Kildare.

Independent.ie is reporting this afternoon that the positive results at O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe followed a further round of testing, after 86 workers were found to have contracted the virus.

Those positive results were returned in two rounds of testing.

Independent.ie reports that, of 177 tests conducted on day seven of the Covid-19 incubation period, eight workers had a positive result and 169 tested negative.

Operations at the plant were suspended on August 5th and the firm plans a phased re-opening  from Monday.

