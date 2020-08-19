K Drive

Kildare TD: Dáil Must Be Recalled To Deal With Covid 19 Crisis.

: 08/19/2020 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dail_chamber_ceann_comhairles_seat_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare TD says the Dáil  must be recalled to deal with escalating Covid-19 crisis

Legislation that will allow Gardaí to shut down pubs or house parties on the spot for breaching Covid-19 restrictions is being drawn up.

However it's unclear when the legislation will be passed as the Dail is not due to sit until September 15th, two days after the restrictions are set to expire.

Kildare North TD and Social Democrats Co-Founder, Catherine Murphy, says the Dáil should reconvene next week

“Yesterday’s announcement of new restrictions has raised legitimate questions about the Government’s ability to manage the pandemic in the weeks and months ahead. While the rising number of Covid-19 cases is worrying, the public need more information on the scientific logic underpinning the latest round of measures so they can understand the reasoning behind them.

“Clarity is also needed on how the enforcement measures announced yesterday will have a basis in law and what form any required legislation will take."

 

File image: RollingNews

 

