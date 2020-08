An Athy school principal wants students and parents to know that schools are rising to the challenge of re-opening.

Athy Community College caters to over 500 students and will re-open on August 29th.

Among the measures are hand sanitisation in all classrooms and throughout the school and a full one way system will operate throughout.

Face coverings must also be worn by students and staff.

Richard Daly is Principal of Athy Community College and has been speaking to Kildare Today