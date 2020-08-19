Listen Live Logo

Fault Cuts Power To Hundreds Of Customers In Athy.

: 08/19/2020 - 21:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A fault has cut electricity supply to 1,703 customers in Athy.

The outage, detected at 9.19pm, is centered on Upper Williams Street, but is affecting a wide area.

ESB Networks says it hopes supply will be restored by 1am on Thursday morning.

 

