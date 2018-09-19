Almost 13,000 Kildare Customers Are Without Electricity This Morning.

Faults have cut electricity to almost 13,000 Kildare customers

4,432 premises are affected in two separate outages in Carbury and surrounding areas and 805 in the Lakelands and Esmondale areas of Naas.

A fault is impacting 1,750 premises between Johnstownbridge & Cloona.

26 customers are Sallins are without supply, also.

However, it could be 10pm this evening before supply returns to 1,001 customers in the Upper Williams Street and Rockfield area of Athy and 2,055 in the wider St. Wolstan's Abbey area of Celbridge.

It could also be that time before 2743 premises in Kilcock have electricty, again.